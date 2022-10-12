FBI Offered Steele $1Mln to Corroborate Trump-Russia Dossier - Intelligence Analyst

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) offered $1 million to former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele to provide evidence to back his allegations in the so-called "dossier" on Trump-Russia collusion, senior FBI intelligence analyst Brian Auten testified in court.

Auten delivered his testimony in a district court in Virginia on Tuesday as part of a trial involving Russian national Igor Danchenko, charged with five counts of lying to FBI during an investigation into the so-called "Trump-Russia collusion" in 2016, that began earlier in the day.

In October 2016, Auten along with other FBI agents traveled to the United Kingdom to interview Steele about his "dossier" - a set of reports that accused Donald Trump's presidential campaign team of a "major conspiracy" with the Russian leadership.

The money offer was made during the trip but Steele never got the money since he could not corroborate his reports. Moreover, according to Auten, he could not even provide any Names of his sources, except for their general characterization.

Auten noted that FBI began to receive parts of the "dossier" on September 12, 2016 that was produced by Steele's company, Orbis business Intelligence.

Danchenko was identified by FBI as the Primary source of information for Steele's reports in December 2016, Auten also said.

In November, Danchenko pleaded not guilty to all five counts of making false statements to the FBI about the alleged collusion between former US President Donald Trump and the Kremlin during the 2016 US presidential election.

The prosecution insists that Danchenko lied to the FBI about the sources of information given to British spy Christopher Steele about alleged contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, including information that the Kremlin may have facilitated Trump's election. The indictment states that Danchenko did not receive such information from anyone and fabricated facts.

Danchenko provided data to former British spy Steele, who prepared, based on this data, materials of the dossier, which the US authorities were guided by in the investigation of alleged ties between the Trump headquarters and Russia. A subsequent Special Counsel investigation has proven no collusion between Trump and Russia.