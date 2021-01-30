FBI Offering $100,000 for Information on Suspect Behind Pipe Bombs at DNC, RNC - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The FBI is offering $100,000 for information about the individual who placed pipe bombs at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Republican National Committee (RNC) a day before the Capitol siege, the agency said on Friday.

"The FBI and ATF are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, DC, on January 5, 2021," the FBI said in a press release.

The FBI said the suspect wore a grey hooded sweatshirt and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in yellow, black, and gray.

On January 6, thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.