FBI Offers $75,000 Reward For Information On Persons Placing Pipe Bombs In Washington

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:56 PM

FBI Offers $75,000 Reward for Information on Persons Placing Pipe Bombs in Washington

The FBI said in a statement on Thursday that it has offered a new reward of up to $75,000 for information on individuals who put pipe bombs during the January 6 incident at the US Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The FBI said in a statement on Thursday that it has offered a new reward of up to $75,000 for information on individuals who put pipe bombs during the January 6 incident at the US Capitol.

"ATF Washington and FBI WFO [Washington Field Office] offering a reward of up to $75K for info about the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in DC on January 6th," the Twitter statement said.

More Stories From World

