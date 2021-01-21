FBI Offers $75,000 Reward for Information on Persons Placing Pipe Bombs in Washington

The FBI said in a statement on Thursday that it has offered a new reward of up to $75,000 for information on individuals who put pipe bombs during the January 6 incident at the US Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The FBI said in a statement on Thursday that it has offered a new reward of up to $75,000 for information on individuals who put pipe bombs during the January 6 incident at the US Capitol.

"ATF Washington and FBI WFO [Washington Field Office] offering a reward of up to $75K for info about the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in DC on January 6th," the Twitter statement said.