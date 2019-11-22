FBI Official Under Probe for Altering Document to Spy on Trump Aide - Reports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The US Justice Department is investigating an FBI official for allegedly altering documents related to the 2016 surveillance of Trump campaign aide Carter Page, media reported.

The finding is expected to be part of US Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's probe into how the FBI obtained warrants to spy on the Trump campaign, CNN reported on Thursday citing several people briefed on the matter.

Some witnesses have said the inspector general has found mistakes in the agency's handling of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process, but those mistakes do not undermine the premise of the FBI probe, the report added.

The Justice Department and inspector general's office declined to comment, according to the report. Horowitz is expected to release the report in December.