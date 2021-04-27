UrduPoint.com
FBI Opens Civil Rights Probe Into Police Shooting Death Of Andrew Brown - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

FBI Opens Civil Rights Probe Into Police Shooting Death of Andrew Brown - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The FBI said on Tuesday that it has opened a civil rights investigation into the police shooting death of Andrew Brown in the state of North Carolina last week.

"The FBI Charlotte Field Office has opened a Federal civil rights investigation into the police involved shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr," the FBI said in a statement.

Brown, a black man residing in Elizabeth City, was shot dead by police last week after allegedly driving away from police who were executing a search warrant at his residence.

