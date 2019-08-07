FBI Opens Domestic Terrorism Investigation Into Gilroy Mass Shooting - Special Agent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the mass shooting that occurred during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in the US state of California, FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge John Bennet said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"Due to the information we have found thus far, the FBI has opened a full domestic terrorism investigation," Bennet said.

On July 29, a shooter killed three people wounded about 60 others at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California. According to the head of the local police, the suspect was neutralized but have not excluded the possibility he had accomplices.

Bennet said that although investigators have not reached a conclusion into the motive of the shooter, they have uncovered evidence that the suspect was exploring violent ideologies.

Investigators also uncovered a list of organizations that may have been potential targets, Bennet said. They include religious institutions, Federal buildings, courthouses, Democratic and Republican political organizations and the Garlic Festival, Bennet added.