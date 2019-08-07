UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Opens Domestic Terrorism Investigation Into Gilroy Mass Shooting - Special Agent

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

FBI Opens Domestic Terrorism Investigation Into Gilroy Mass Shooting - Special Agent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the mass shooting that occurred during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in the US state of California, FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge John Bennet said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"Due to the information we have found thus far, the FBI has opened a full domestic terrorism investigation," Bennet said.

On July 29, a shooter killed three people wounded about 60 others at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California. According to the head of the local police, the suspect was neutralized but have not excluded the possibility he had accomplices.

Bennet said that although investigators have not reached a conclusion into the motive of the shooter, they have uncovered evidence that the suspect was exploring violent ideologies.

Investigators also uncovered a list of organizations that may have been potential targets, Bennet said. They include religious institutions, Federal buildings, courthouses, Democratic and Republican political organizations and the Garlic Festival, Bennet added.

Related Topics

Police San Francisco May July FBI

Recent Stories

Toni Morrison, author and Nobel laureate, dies age ..

57 minutes ago

TV umpires to call front-foot no-balls on trial ba ..

44 minutes ago

Malawi protesters, police clash in new wave of pos ..

44 minutes ago

Ukrainian Opposition Pledges Support for Any Party ..

44 minutes ago

Poroshenko Not Suspect in Criminal Cases Involving ..

44 minutes ago

War last option to deal current situation in Kashm ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.