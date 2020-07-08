FBI Opens New China-Related Counterintelligence Case About Every 10 Hours - Director

The FBI opens a new counterintelligence case concerning China every ten hours, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The FBI opens a new counterintelligence case concerning China every ten hours, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday.

"We've now reached the point where the FBI is opening a new China-related counterintelligence case about every 10 hours," Wray said at a video event hosted by the Hudson Institute.

"Of the nearly 5,000 active FBI counterintelligence [cases] currently underway across the country almost half are all related to China."