FBI Opens New China-Related Counterintelligence Case About Every 10 Hours - Director

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

The FBI opens a new counterintelligence case concerning China every ten hours, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The FBI opens a new counterintelligence case concerning China every ten hours, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday.

"We've now reached the point where the FBI is opening a new China-related counterintelligence case about every 10 hours," Wray said at a video event hosted by the Hudson Institute.

"Of the nearly 5,000 active FBI counterintelligence [cases] currently underway across the country almost half are all related to China."

More Stories From World

