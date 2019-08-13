WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The FBI and other Federal agencies are on the island of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to look for evidence of his inner circle, media reported.

Investigators from the FBI and US Customs and Border Protection were seen on the property in the US Virgin Island on Monday afternoon, ABC news reported.

The report added, citing unnamed sources, that task force investigators with the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York are looking for evidence of Epstein's inner circle.

Earlier on Monday, US Attorney General William Barr said the Department of Justice has learned of "serious irregularities" at the federal jail in New York where Epstein allegedly killed himself on Saturday.

On Saturday, media, citing law enforcement officers, reported that Epstein committed suicide at the prison where he had been held ahead of his pending trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors.

Police have been investigating Epstein since the 2000s and arrested him in 2005 for molesting an underage girl. Epstein served 13 months in custody.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested a second time for allegedly trafficking minor girls at his mansion for sex. Some of the charges dated back to the 2000s.

Epstein pleaded not guilty to all charges against him but faced up to 45 years in prison had he been convicted.