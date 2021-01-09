FBI, Police to Probe Death of Officer From Injuries During Capitol Riots- US Justice Dept.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department will jointly probe the death of a US Capitol police officer from injuries sustained during the recent riots, Acting US Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department will jointly probe the death of a US Capitol police officer from injuries sustained during the recent riots, Acting US Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement on Friday.

"The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department will jointly investigate the case and the Department of Justice will spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible," Rosen said.

Earlier in the day, the Capitol police confirmed that officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries sustained while on-duty. Sicknick was injured on January 6 while physically engaging with protesters.

A group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday to protest the lawmakers counting electors given their claim that electors from several US states are invalid.

The protesters clashed with police, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building.

The development took place after Trump urged his supporters during a speech earlier to maintain support to rectify the results of the 2020 election. Trump has claimed he won the 2020 election but victory was stolen from him via a massive voter fraud and acts of impropriety. US state and federal courts rejected more than 60 legal challenges the Trump campaign and the Republican party filed in an attempt to challenge the election result.