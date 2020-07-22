FBI Probes Bid to Steal COVID-19 Relief Funds on Pacific Island of Guam - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The FBI said in a statement on Wednesday that it is investigating attempts to steal funds earmarked for unemployment relief as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the US territory of Guam in the Pacific Ocean.

"The FBI Honolulu Division is currently working with the Guam Department of Labor regarding fraud cases involving the attempted theft of funds intended for Guam citizens who are unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

Across the United States, the FBI has seen monitored a sharp increase in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims related to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic involving the use of stolen personally identifiable information, the statement said.

"Criminal actors are victimizing US citizens by impersonating the victims and using the victims' stolen identities to submit fraudulent unemployment insurance claims online," the statement said.

The criminals obtain the stolen identity using different methods, including buying stolen PII online, email phishing schemes and from social media accounts, the statement added.