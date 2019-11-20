FBI Probes 'Criminal Enterprise' Tied to Jeffrey Epstein Prison Death - US Prison Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The FBI is investigating possible criminal activity related to the jailhouse death of billionaire and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that has been ruled a suicide by hanging, US Bureau of Prisons Director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer told Congress.

"The FBI is involved and they are looking at criminal enterprise, yes," Hawk Sawyer told the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Hawk Sawyer was responding to a statement from Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham claiming that Epstein's death indicated either a "major malfunction in the system or a criminal enterprise."

The Bureau of Prisons later clarified Hawk Sawyer's comments, saying in a statement that the director was simply mirroring language used by Graham when referencing a "criminal enterprise" investigation.

Epstein was found dead on August 10 after more than a month in prison on charges that included trafficking underage girls for sex.

The criminal probe has resulted in the arrest of two prison workers who were on duty the night Epstein died on charges related to a failure to check on Epstein every half hour - as required for prisoners on suicide watch - and then preparing documents to hide the failure.

The city medical examiner ruled that Epstein committed suicide by hanging himself - though his death prompted a raft of speculation that he may have been murdered.