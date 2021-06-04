UrduPoint.com
FBI Probing 100 Ransomware Attacks, Many By Hackers Operating In Russia - Director

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:39 PM

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is currently investigating more than 100 ransomware attacks, including many of them that originate in Russia, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in an interview published on Friday

"Time and time again, a huge portion of those traced back to actors in Russia. And so, if the Russian government wants to show that it's serious about this issue, there's a lot of room for them to demonstrate some real progress that we're not seeing right now," Wray told the Wall Street Journal.

Wray compared the cyber threat to that of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks against the United States that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

The FBI director said there are many parallels between the two and much of the focus has been on prevention.

There is a shared responsibility, not just across US government agencies but across the private sector and even the average American, he added.

