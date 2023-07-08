Open Menu

FBI Probing Biden's Iran Envoy Malley Over Handling Of Classified Information - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 04:30 AM

FBI Probing Biden's Iran Envoy Malley Over Handling of Classified Information - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The FBI is investigating former US special envoy for Iran Rob Malley on matters concerning his handling of classified information, Semafor reported, citing a source briefed on the matter within the State Department.

Last month, Malley said he was placed on leave while his security clearance is under investigation, but did not disclose when he went on leave and for how long.

Axios previously reported that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concerns to Israeli counterparts that Israel has been leaking information to the press about indirect talks between the United States and Tehran.

