FBI Probing Incident of US Military Helicopter Shot From Ground in Virginia - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating an incident involving a US military helicopter being shot at from the ground in the state of Virginia earlier this week, the FBI's Washington Field Office said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday.

"On Monday, August 10, at approximately 12:00 pm, the FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) dispatched Special Agents and its Evidence Response Team to the Manassas Airport after receiving reports that a helicopter was shot at from the ground nearby," the statement said.

The Field Office said that it is working jointly with law enforcement partners, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, to investigate the incident.

Joint Base Andrews said in a separate statement that a UH-1N Huey helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Manassas, Virginia, on Monday during a training mission. The helicopter had been struck by a bullet, which resulted in a minor injury to an aircrew member.

The helicopter was assigned to the US Air Forces' 1st Helicopter Squadron based at Andrews Air Force Base.