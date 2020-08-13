UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Probing Incident Of US Military Helicopter Shot From Ground In Virginia - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

FBI Probing Incident of US Military Helicopter Shot From Ground in Virginia - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating an incident involving a US military helicopter being shot at from the ground in the state of Virginia earlier this week, the FBI's Washington Field Office said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday.

"On Monday, August 10, at approximately 12:00 pm, the FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) dispatched Special Agents and its Evidence Response Team to the Manassas Airport after receiving reports that a helicopter was shot at from the ground nearby," the statement said.

The Field Office said that it is working jointly with law enforcement partners, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, to investigate the incident.

Joint Base Andrews said in a separate statement that a UH-1N Huey helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Manassas, Virginia, on Monday during a training mission. The helicopter had been struck by a bullet, which resulted in a minor injury to an aircrew member.

The helicopter was assigned to the US Air Forces' 1st Helicopter Squadron based at Andrews Air Force Base.

Related Topics

Washington Virginia August FBI From Airport

Recent Stories

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

1 hour ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

2 hours ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

2 hours ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.