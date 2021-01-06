He unknown have crashed radio frequencies used by US air traffic controllers to broadcast a threat to fly an airplane into US Capitol in revenge for the assassination of prominent Iranian military Qasem Soleimani, US broadcaster CBS news reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The unknown have crashed radio frequencies used by US air traffic controllers to broadcast a threat to fly an airplane into US Capitol in revenge for the assassination of prominent Iranian military Qasem Soleimani, US broadcaster CBS news reported on Wednesday.

Congress is due to convene for a meeting later in the day to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

"We are flying a plane into the Capitol Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged," what sounded like an electronically generated male voice said on the audio recording, published by CBS.

According to the broadcaster, citing sources, while the threat is not treated as credible by the US government, it is being investigated as a breach of aviation frequencies.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Aviation Administration, in particular, are looking into the threat and have reportedly asked air traffic controllers to report any unusual activity.

Soleimani was the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force. On January 3 last year, he was killed in a drone attack by US troops near the airport of Baghdad, as ordered by US President Donald Trump. Washington held him responsible for an attack on the US embassy in the Iraqi capital several days before that.�