FBI Publishes Documents Alleging to Show Communication Between Roger Stone, Assange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published documents alleging to show communication between Roger Stone, a convicted ally of US President Donald Trump, and the jailed founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange both before and after the 2016 US presidential election.

According to the documents, comprising of affidavits used to secure search warrants, Stone and Assange discussed the publication of leaked Democrat emails. Stone is alleged to have contacted Assange on Twitter in June 2017, offering the WikiLeaks founder support as an investigation into the leak was ongoing.

The Trump ally denied all accusations that the messages showed any collusion prior to the election.

"I have no trepidation about their release as they confirm there was no illegal activity and certainly no Russian collusion by me during the 2016 Election," Stone said in a statement to the Associated Press agency following the publication of the FBI documents.

Stone is one of six Trump associates who were convicted following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was found guilty in 2019 and later sentenced to 40 months in jail for obstructing the investigation.

Assange is currently incarcerated in London's Belmarsh prison while his extradition trial continues. He faces 18 federal charges, many in relation to the US Espionage Act, and could be sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in jail if convicted.

On Monday, judge Vanessa Baraitser announced that Assange's extradition hearings, which were initially scheduled to begin on May 18, had been postponed until after November 2. Despite the postponement, Assange has still yet to be released on bail, despite his defense counsel's warnings that the WikiLeaks founder is at significant risk of contracting COVID-19 while incarcerated.