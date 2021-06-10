UrduPoint.com
FBI Pushes For Greater FARA Use Against China's Influence - Director

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Federal Bureau of Investigation advocates a more aggressive use of The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) to counter China's influence in the United States, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday.

"Certainly FARA...

is an extremely important tool that we in the FBI have been pushing for a while to be using more aggressively in particular against the Chinese threat," Wray said in a testimony to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

FARA is a law enacted in 1938 which imposes requirements for any individual or entity that becomes an "agent of a foreign principal" to disclose their affiliations, related activities and finances with penalties for violations.

The US previously employed the Foreign Missions Act, as opposed to FARA, to designate five Chinese media outlets as foreign missions last year.

