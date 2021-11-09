UrduPoint.com

FBI Puts Alleged Russian Cybercriminal Yevgeniy Polyanin On Wanted List

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The FBI has put Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin on its wanted list for his alleged involvement in major ransomware attacks and money laundering activities.

"Yevgyeniy Igoryevich Polyanin is wanted by the #FBI for his alleged involvement in ransomware attacks and money laundering activities. Polyanin is believed to be in Russia, possibly in Barnaul, and is one of many Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware affiliates," the FBI said in a tweet containing the wanted poster.

Polyanin is described as a 28-year old white male of Russian origin. He is alleged to have left electronic notes on victims' computers with links to the ransom demands and instructions, the FBI said.

Polyanin and fellow alleged REvil cybercriminal Yaroslav Vasinskyi had their criminal indictments unsealed by US officials on Monday. The men are being charged with crimes including conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Vasinskyi is currently being held in Poland, while he awaits extradition to the US for trial.

State Department spokesperson Ned price on Monday announced that the US will give up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of a REvil leader like Polyanin, and up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of any individual attempting to participate in one of the group's ransomware attacks.

