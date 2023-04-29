UrduPoint.com

FBI Queries Into US Persons Using FISA Authorities Declined In 2022 - ODNI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 12:20 AM

FBI Queries Into US Persons Using FISA Authorities Declined in 2022 - ODNI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The number of FBI queries of US persons using Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) authorities declined in 2022, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said on Friday.

Last year, ODNI's annual transparency report included for the first time statistics on the FBI's use of US person queries of FISA Section 702-acquired information. After receiving feedback on the usability of the statistics, the FBI made improvements in its counting methodology.

"Under both the previous methodology and new methodology, there was a significant decline in total FBI US person queries in the period December 2021-November 2022," ODNI said in its latest report.

The reduction comes following a number of changes made by the FBI to its systems, processes and training related to US person queries, the report said.

In addition, the number of requests the US intelligence community received to identify US persons whose identities were initially masked in disseminated intelligence reports declined in 2022, the report said.

The United States established the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) in 1978 after enacting FISA. FISC, which is composed of eleven Federal district court judges, reviews applications submitted by the government for approval of surveillance and other investigative actions for foreign intelligence purposes.

Related Topics

United States December FBI Government Court

Recent Stories

Tens of thousands fleeing Sudan, as spectre of eth ..

Tens of thousands fleeing Sudan, as spectre of ethnic clashes, hunger looms: UN

38 minutes ago
 FBI Queries Into US Persons Using FISA Authorities ..

FBI Queries Into US Persons Using FISA Authorities Declined in 2022 - ODNI

44 minutes ago
 US, Allies Discuss Ukraine Air Defense, Sustainmen ..

US, Allies Discuss Ukraine Air Defense, Sustainment During Meetings in Europe - ..

44 minutes ago
 Work on Payment System for Russians in Turkey Ongo ..

Work on Payment System for Russians in Turkey Ongoing - Kremlin

53 minutes ago
 PSC chairman presents annual performance report to ..

PSC chairman presents annual performance report to AJK President .

54 minutes ago
 UAE's first gaming resort to cost $3.9 bn: operato ..

UAE's first gaming resort to cost $3.9 bn: operator

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.