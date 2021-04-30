UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Raid At Giuliani's Home Sought Evidence Related To Ex-US Envoy Yovanovitch - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:10 AM

FBI Raid at Giuliani's Home Sought Evidence Related to Ex-US Envoy Yovanovitch - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) One of the warrants used to raid former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's home was issued to gather evidence related to the removal of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, the New York Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Yovanovitch was removed from her post in Kiev by former President Donald Trump in May 2019. Trump never gave a clear explanation for this action, but her dismissal came at a time when Giuliani was investigating Joe Biden, then a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son Hunter Biden over their involvement in Ukraine during the Obama administration.

On Wednesday, US media reported that FBI agents in New York's Manhattan district raided Giuliani's home as they stepped up a criminal investigation into his alleged dealings in Ukraine.

The investigators had seized Giuliani's electronic devices, the reports said.

Investigators were probing whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs, according to the reports.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Ukraine Trump Kiev Manhattan New York May Criminals FBI 2019 Post Media From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

3 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

3 hours ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

6 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

6 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

5 hours ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.