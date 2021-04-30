WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) One of the warrants used to raid former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's home was issued to gather evidence related to the removal of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, the New York Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Yovanovitch was removed from her post in Kiev by former President Donald Trump in May 2019. Trump never gave a clear explanation for this action, but her dismissal came at a time when Giuliani was investigating Joe Biden, then a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son Hunter Biden over their involvement in Ukraine during the Obama administration.

On Wednesday, US media reported that FBI agents in New York's Manhattan district raided Giuliani's home as they stepped up a criminal investigation into his alleged dealings in Ukraine.

The investigators had seized Giuliani's electronic devices, the reports said.

Investigators were probing whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs, according to the reports.