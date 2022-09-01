FBI Raids New York Properties Tied to Russian Businessman Viktor Vekselberg - Reports

Federal agents searched two properties in New York linked to sanctioned Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg, NBC reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter

The report said federal agents with the FBI and ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) were seen carrying boxes during a search at a high-rise on Park Avenue in Manhattan and at an estate in Southampton that are reportedly linked to Vekselberg, according to records.

Sources told NBC that the searches are in connection to ongoing investigations.