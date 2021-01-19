FBI Receives 200,000 Digital Tips From Public Related to January 6 Capitol Riots - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has already received from the public about 200,000 digital media tips with materials related the January 6 riot at the Capitol building, the CNN broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the FBI's Washington field office.

According to the broadcaster, the digital media tips were sent by people who managed to document the rioting and violence at the US Capitol.

The FBI continues to call on people across the country to cooperate and send information, photos and videos that can help the ongoing investigation, the broadcaster added.

On January 6, supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory after Trump's call for preventing the election from being stolen.

At least five people, including a female air force veteran, were killed and over 170 cases have been opened by police in connection with the riots. The US House of Representatives impeached Trump last week for inciting the riot. On Saturday, the US Department of Defense said that it would provide 25,000 troops, an unprecedented number, to ensure security during the Joe Biden inauguration on January 20.