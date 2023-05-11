UrduPoint.com

FBI Refuses Republican Request For Docs Tied To Alleged Biden Criminal Scheme - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 08:00 PM

The FBI refused a House panel's request for a document that allegedly details President Joe Biden's involvement in an illegal scheme with a foreign national, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a statement

"It's clear from the FBI's response that the unclassified record the Oversight Committee subpoenaed exists, but they are refusing to provide it to the Committee. We've asked the FBI to not only provide this record, but to also inform us what it did to investigate these allegations. The FBI has failed to do both," Comer said on Wednesday. "The FBI's position is 'trust, but you aren't allowed to verify.' That is unacceptable. We plan to follow up with the FBI and expect compliance with the subpoena."

According to the statement, based on whistleblower disclosures, the FBI and Justice Department possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-vice president Biden and a foreign national regarding an "exchange of money for policy decisions."

FBI congressional affairs office acting assistant director Christopher Dunham in a letter quoted by CNN said the FBI could not provide the document because it could "harm investigations, prejudice prosecutions or judicial proceedings, unfairly violate privacy or reputational interests, or create misimpressions in the public.

"

Comer has been pushing probes on multiple fronts into potential corrupt dealings involving Biden and his family. Earlier on Wednesday, Comer told reporters that bank records show the Biden family and their associates received over $10 million from foreign nationals and companies, including some based in China.

Comer also said the oversight committee believes the Biden family and their associates' activities in Romania from 2015 to 2017 were also indicative of a scheme to peddle influence. The lawmaker said Hunter Biden and his associates benefited from lucrative financial ties with a Romanian national who was later convicted of corruption. He claimed the Bidens received over $1 million for the Romania deal, with 16 of the 17 payments made during Biden's vice presidency.

