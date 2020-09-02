FBI Refutes Claims of Foreign Cyber Attacks on US Voter Registration Databases - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The US Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a joint statement that they have not seen any cyber attacks on voter registration databases and refuted claims of foreign meddling.

Russian newspaper Kommersant earlier in the day alleged that hackers had stolen and posted data from millions of US voters.

"CISA [The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency] and the FBI have not seen cyber attacks this year on voter registration databases or on any systems involving voting," both agencies said. "Information on US elections is going to grab headlines, particularly if it is cast as foreign interference. Early, unverified claims should be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism."