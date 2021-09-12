(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has declassified the first document related to the investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and suspected Saudi government support for the hijackers.

"This material is being released in response to the executive order, signed September 3, 2021, [by US President Joe Biden] on the declassification review of certain documents concerning the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001," the FBI said.

The FBI electronic communication document, dated April 4, 2016, was released on Saturday. It describes various contacts that two of the men who hijacked planes on 9/11 had with Saudi associates in the United States but gives no evidence that the Saudi government was complicit in the plot.

The families of the 9/11 victims have long pushed the US government to declassify information related to the links Saudi Arabia may have had to the terrorists who carried out the 9/11 attacks.