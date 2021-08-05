UrduPoint.com

FBI Releases More Details About Pentagon Shooting Incident, Confirms Name Of Attacker

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

FBI Releases More Details About Pentagon Shooting Incident, Confirms Name of Attacker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The FBI released on Wednesday additional details about the shooting incident outside the Defense Department building, including the exact time of the incident and the attacker's name.

On Tuesday, a Pentagon police officer died after being attacked by an unknown man outside the Pentagon building. The suspect was shot by the police and died at the scene. Later on Tuesday, Pentagon announced that the FBI was leading the investigation into the shooting.

"At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, an individual exited a bus at the Pentagon Transit Center in Arlington, VA, and immediately, without provocation, attacked @PFPAOfficial (PFPA) Officer George Gonzalez with a knife, severely wounding him," the FBI tweeted.

Following a struggle, the attacker mortally wounded Officer Gonzalez and then shot himself with the officer's service weapon.

"The deceased subject has been identified as Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, GA. The #FBI continues to investigate the incident," the agency said.

A civilian bystander, who was also wounded during the incident, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged, the FBI added.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a statement on Tuesday said the investigation is looking into the circumstances of the incident, adding that the probe must proceed unimpeded and without speculation. Austin extended his condolence to the family of the slain officer. Austin also ordered flags to be flown half-mast at the Pentagon.

Related Topics

Police Pentagon Died Man George Arlington Austin August FBI Family Weapon

Recent Stories

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadersh ..

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ shapes future of ..

10 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

40 minutes ago
 DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDG ..

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

1 hour ago
 COVID-19 claims 29 more patients, infects 2,734 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 29 more patients, infects 2,734 others

49 seconds ago
 More rain expected in provincial capital

More rain expected in provincial capital

50 seconds ago
 Flames surround island monastery as fires rage in ..

Flames surround island monastery as fires rage in Greece

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.