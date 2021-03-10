UrduPoint.com
FBI Releases Video Of Suspect That Planted Pipe Bombs At DNC, RNC Headquarters In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The FBI has released video of the suspect who planted pipe bombs near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington, a day prior to the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol.

"The FBI's Washington Field Office has released new information and video regarding the pipe bombs placed in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, DC, on January 5, 2021, and is seeking additional information from the public," the FBI said in a press release on Tuesday.

The FBI said it is still working to identify the suspect and is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the individual.

The video shows the suspect wearing a grey hooded sweater, blue jeans and a face mask. The suspect is seen walking through a Capitol Hill neighborhood carrying a backpack with pipe bombs on the evening of January 5.

The video then shows the suspect placing a pipe bomb at the DNC headquarters located at 430 South Capitol Street and another pipe bomb in an alley behind the RNC headquarters located at 310 First Street in Washington.

