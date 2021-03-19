UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Releases Videos Of Capitol Riot In Bid To Identify 10 Suspects In Attacks On Police

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:30 AM

FBI Releases Videos of Capitol Riot in Bid to Identify 10 Suspects in Attacks on Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Videos from inside the US Capitol during a January 6 riot by a group of supporters of then-President Donald Trump were posted on line in an attempt to identify some of the worst assaults on police officers, the FBI said.

"The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the US Capitol and our democratic process on January FBI Assistant Director in charge of the agency's Washington, DC field office said in a press release on Thursday.

FBI has arrested more than 300 individuals who took part in the incident at the US Capitol. Of those, more than 65 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers, the release said.

However, some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified, including the ten seen assaulting officers in the video footage, the release added.

The series of ten videos posted by the FBI show police officers being assaulted in a variety of ways.

Related Topics

Police Washington Trump January FBI From

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

4 hours ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

4 hours ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

3 hours ago

US warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to 'im ..

3 hours ago

Dr Anwar Siddique's funeral prayer offered at Fais ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.