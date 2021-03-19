FBI Releases Videos of Capitol Riot in Bid to Identify 10 Suspects in Attacks on Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Videos from inside the US Capitol during a January 6 riot by a group of supporters of then-President Donald Trump were posted on line in an attempt to identify some of the worst assaults on police officers, the FBI said.

"The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the US Capitol and our democratic process on January FBI Assistant Director in charge of the agency's Washington, DC field office said in a press release on Thursday.

FBI has arrested more than 300 individuals who took part in the incident at the US Capitol. Of those, more than 65 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers, the release said.

However, some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified, including the ten seen assaulting officers in the video footage, the release added.

The series of ten videos posted by the FBI show police officers being assaulted in a variety of ways.