FBI Reports Cyber Incident Affecting Computer Network

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The FBI said on Friday it is investigating a malicious cyber incident affecting some of its computer systems.

"The FBI is aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information," the agency said in a statement to CNN. "This is an isolated incident that has been contained.

As this is an ongoing investigation the FBI does not have further comment to provide at this time."

Two sources told CNN that the hacked computer system is believed to have been used for investigations of child pornography, and the hack affected the FBI's New York field office.

One source said that the origin of the hack is still under investigation.

