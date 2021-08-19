UrduPoint.com

FBI Says Assisting US Capitol Police With Active Bomb Threat Near Library Of Congress

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The FBI's Washington Field Office (FBIWFO) is assisting the US Capitol Police (USCP) with their investigation of a truck that possibly contains explosives near the library of Congress and Capitol Complex, the FBIWFO said on Thursday.

"The FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad is responding with our partners, including @CapitolPolice, to reports of a suspicious vehicle and bomb threat near the Library of Congress," the FBIWFO said in a tweet.

USCP said earlier on Thursday that they are investigating an active bomb threat in the area, prompting the closure of street traffic and the evacuation or lockdown of personnel working in nearby office buildings.

