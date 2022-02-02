UrduPoint.com

FBI Says Bought Access To Controversial Pegasus Spyware In 2019 'for Evaluation Only'

Published February 02, 2022

FBI Says Bought Access to Controversial Pegasus Spyware in 2019 'for Evaluation Only'

The FBI has confirmed to The Guardian that it obtained access to Israeli NSO Group's Pegasus spyware in 2019, but did so only for product testing and evaluative purposes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The FBI has confirmed to The Guardian that it obtained access to Israeli NSO Group's Pegasus spyware in 2019, but did so only for product testing and evaluative purposes.

In a statement to The Guardian, the FBI said it had purchased a limited license to "stay abreast of emerging technologies and tradecraft."

"There was no operational use in support of any investigation, the FBI procured a limited licence for product testing and evaluation only," the statement read.

Israel's NSO Group has been embroiled in a massive scandal after an international media investigation revealed in July that its Pegasus spyware, which is used by the Israeli authorities to track terrorists, was also utilized to spy on the phones of about 50,000 other targets, including politicians, businessmen, activists, journalists and opposition figures around the world.

In December, The Washington Post reported, citing alerts from Apple, that the spyware was used to hack the iPhones of 11 US diplomats. The attacks were focused on US officials working in East Africa, the report said.

The White House National Security Council then said that the Biden administration was acutely concerned the Pegasus software posed a serious counterintelligence and security risk to US personnel. The administration placed several companies involved in the development and proliferation of Pegasus on the Commerce Department's entity list.

