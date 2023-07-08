Open Menu

FBI Says Can't Confirm Or Deny US Envoy Malley Under Federal Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 08:50 PM

FBI Says Can't Confirm or Deny US Envoy Malley Under Federal Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The FBI in a statement to Sputnik on Saturday said they cannot confirm or deny that they are conducting an investigation into US Special Representative for Iran Rob Malley.

"We neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation and do not have a comment," the FBI said.

The FBI said that the Justice Department cannot disclose more information keeping with standard practice.

Last month, Malley said he was placed on leave while his security clearance is under investigation, but did not disclose when he went on leave and for how long.

Axios previously reported that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concerns to Israeli counterparts that Israel has been leaking information to the press about indirect talks between the United States and Tehran.

