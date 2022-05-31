FBI Says Death Resulted in Nearly Third of Cases When Police Used Force in 2021

Death was a result in nearly one-third of the cases in which police in the United States used force in 2021 and in slightly more than half of the cases use of force resulted in a serious bodily injury, FBI data from the Uniform Crime Reporting Program revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Death was a result in nearly one-third of the cases in which police in the United States used force in 2021 and in slightly more than half of the cases use of force resulted in a serious bodily injury, FBI data from the Uniform Crime Reporting Program revealed on Tuesday.

"In 2021, 50.7% of use-of-force incidents submitted to the FBI resulted in serious bodily injury of a person, 33.2% caused the death of a person, and 17% involved the discharge of a firearm at or in the direction of a person," the FBI said in a press release.

The most reported types of force applied by police include using firearms, fists, feet, canines and electronic control devices, the release said.

Police officers most often applied force in cases where individuals failed to comply with verbal commands, resisted arrest, attempted to escape or used a weapon, the release said.

The majority of initial contacts by law enforcement, 56.8%, involved officers responding to unlawful or suspicious activities, the press release also said. Another 11% stemmed from traffic stops and 10.1% from warrant services and court orders, the release also said.

More than 8,200 law enforcement agencies had submitted data to the National Use-of-Force Data Collection in 2021, representing more than 60% of all Federal, state, local, tribal and university officers, the release added.

Participation in the National Use-of-Force Data Collection began in 2019 and is expected to continue to grow as more agencies become aware of it, according to the release.