FBI Says Has 'No Comment Or Guidance' On Possible Investigation Into Bezos Phone Hacking

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:03 PM

The FBI said on Thursday that has not been provided guidance and cannot comment as to whether the agency will undertake an investigation into allegations that Washington Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' telephone was hacked by Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The FBI said on Thursday that has not been provided guidance and cannot comment as to whether the agency will undertake an investigation into allegations that Washington Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' telephone was hacked by Saudi Arabia.

"We have no comment or guidance to provide at this time," FBI spokesperson told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the Guardian reported that Bezos' telephone was hacked in 2018 after he received a message via Whatsapp from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman that contained a malicious file. Saudi Arabia denied any wrongdoings and its embassy in Washington said that reports claiming otherwise were "absurd."

Later on Wednesday, US Senator Chris Murphy said in a statement that he will contact the Director of National Intelligence and the FBI director asking them to investigate if bin Salman or other Saudi officials illegally accessed Bezos' telephone as well as the devices of other US citizens.

Washington Post did not answer Sputnik as to whether the newspaper considers the incident to be an attempt to exert pressure to stop coverage of the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi went missing in October 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts, but eventually admitted the columnist was killed and dismembered inside the diplomatic facility.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people in the Khashoggi murder case.

