FBI Says Investigating Suspicious Letters With Unknown Substance Sent To US Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a series of suspicious letters with an unknown substance in them sent to various US public officials, the FBI said in a statement to Sputnik on Thursday.

Media reported earlier that more than 120 Republican state lawmakers and other public officials throughout the United States received letters with an unknown white powder and threatening notes.

"The FBI is investigating a series of suspicious letters sent to a number of public officials," the statement said. "Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident and safely collect the letters.

"

Laboratory testing is ongoing but at this time it has not indicated a risk to public safety, the report said.

However, additional testing will be needed to fully identify the unknown substance contained in the letters, the report added.

The US authorities are continuing to work to determine how many letters were sent, who is responsible for sending them and the motive behind sending the letters, according to the report.

