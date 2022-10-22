UrduPoint.com

FBI Says Iran-Backed Hacker Group May Be Threat Ahead Of US Midterm Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2022 | 01:00 AM

FBI Says Iran-Backed Hacker Group May Be Threat Ahead of US Midterm Vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The FBI issued an alert claiming that the Iranian-backed hacker group Emennet Pasargad may present a threat to US entities ahead of the midterm elections in November.

"Within the past year, the FBI has identified a destructive cyber attack against a US organization - indicating the group remains a cyber threat to the United States," the FBI said in a report. "According to FBI information the Iranian cyber threat group Emennet Pasargad has been conducting hack-and-leak operations against organizations primarily in Israel."

Although Emennet's latest attacks have primarily targeted Israel, the FBI judges the hacker group may potentially target US entities as seen during Emennet's cyber-enabled information operation that targeted the 2020 US presidential election, the report said.

The FBI assesses that Emennet aims to undermine public confidence in the security of their victims' network and data, as well as embarrass victim companies and targeted countries, the report said.

In 2021, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Emennet and six Iranians with ties to the hacker group, accusing them of meddling in the 2020 US presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Attack Israel Alert United States May November FBI 2020

Recent Stories

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sancti ..

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Drone Supply ..

30 minutes ago
 Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counse ..

Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counselling campaign kicked off

39 minutes ago
 Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolishe ..

Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolished 'Unhelpful Rhetoric' - UN Sp ..

39 minutes ago
 US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid ..

US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid to Encourage Continued Output ..

39 minutes ago
 Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid w ..

Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid war

39 minutes ago
 Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF g ..

Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF grey list

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.