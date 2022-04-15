WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The FBI said that the Lazarus Group and APT38 cyber criminal groups had connections to North Korea and were responsible for stealing $620 million in cryptocurrency.

"Through our investigation we were able to confirm Lazarus Group and APT38, cyber actors associated with the DPRK (North Korea), are responsible for the theft of $620 million in Ethereum reported on March 29," the FBI said in a statement on Thursday.