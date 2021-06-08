UrduPoint.com
FBI Says Recovered $2.3Mln From Random Paid To Colonial Pipeline Hackers

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

FBI Says Recovered $2.3Mln From Random Paid to Colonial Pipeline Hackers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The US law enforcement agencies seized $2.3 million, a majority of the sum paid as ransom to hackers who attacked Colonial Pipeline last month, the FBI announced on Monday.

"FBI San Francisco led a U.S. government operation to seize $2.

3 million in cryptocurrency paid to the ransomware extortionists Darkside, which had targeted Colonial Pipeline resulting in critical infrastructure being taken out of operation," the agency tweeted.

Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount said earlier that the company paid $4.4 million in cryptocurrencies to hackers allegedly based in Russia. The ransomware attack caused a brief shutdown of the key pipeline transporting fuel to the US East Coast.

