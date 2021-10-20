FBI Says Search of Deripaska Relatives' Home in Washington Will Last 'Couple More Hours'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The search of a residence in Washington connected to the family of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska will continue for a couple more hours, FBI agents told reporters on Tuesday.

The agents leaving the residence linked to Deripaska said their search will last "a couple more hours" when asked by journalists at the scene whether they were finished.

A Deripaska representative told Sputnik that the FBI is conducting searches in the homes of Deripaska's relatives in Washington and New York in connection with the US sanctions regime. The FBI and US Justice Department have declined to comment on the details of the probe.