FBI Searches for Biden Secret Docs at University of Delaware - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The FBI searched for potentially sensitive government documents President Joe Biden may have in his possession at the University of Delaware that were taken from his time as vice president, CNN reported citing a source familiar with the investigation.

The report said on Wednesday that the FBI conducted two searches in recent weeks and recovered material from two separate locations at the university, however, the documents did not appear to have classified markings.