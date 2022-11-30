FBI Searches Yacht of Ukrainian Oligarch Medvedchuk in Croatia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has searched the yacht of Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk in the Croatian town of Trogir with the permission of a county court, Croatian newspaper Jutarnji list reported, citing a court spokesman.

A warrant for the search was issued on November 15 at the request of the US Justice Department, court spokesman Dinko Mesin told the media outlet, adding that the search took place around 10 days ago in strict secrecy.

The oligarch's wife, Oksana Marchenko, was also listed in the warrant, the newspaper reported, citing a court representative.

In March, the Croatian authorities detained three yachts associated with legal entities and individuals from the EU sanctions list in the ports of the city of Rijeka, the town of Skradin and the village of Betina.

One of the detained vessels, a 92-meter (302-feet) luxury yacht, the Royal Romance, worth about $180 million, belongs to Medvedchuk, according to Zagreb.

In May 2021, Medvedchuk, a longtime supporter of Ukraine's rapprochement with Russia and an opponent of joining the European Union, was accused of high treason and illegal exploitation of natural resources in Crimea and placed under house arrest.

Shortly after Russia launched its military operation in February, Medvedchuk escaped house arrest and was removed from the post of co-chairman of Opposition Platform ” For Life. In April, the Security Service of Ukraine arrested Medvedchuk, claiming it had stopped an attempt by Russia to evacuate the oligarch from Ukraine. In September, Medvedchuk was released from Ukrainian captivity as a result of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev.