FBI, Secret Service Brief Biden On Inauguration Security Plans - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:40 AM

FBI, Secret Service Brief Biden on Inauguration Security Plans - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) FBI officials and the US Secret Service have briefed President-elect Joe Biden on security precautions surrounding  inauguration and will also provide daily updates, the Biden-Harris Transition team announced in a statement .

"Today, President-elect Biden received a briefing from senior officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Secret Service, and key members of his national security team," the statement said on Wednesday. "President-elect Biden's team will be receiving daily briefings on the security and operational preparations to ensure the transition unfolds smoothly."

More Stories From World

