FBI Seizes Works of Art, Boots, Sunglasses in Raid of Homes Linked to Deripaska - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The FBI seized works of art, boots and sunglasses during a raid of the homes linked to Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska in New York and Washington last year, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The United States introduced sanctions against Deripaska and dozens of other Russian individuals and entities in April 2018 over their alleged ties to the Russian government, which Washington has repeatedly accused of malign activities.

While the FBI did not explain its decision to seize the items, the Federal authorities appear to suspect Deripaska has been evading US sanctions, according to the news agency.

During the raids last October, officers confiscated several works of fine art, sunglasses, hiking boots, housewares, financial records, telephone bills and other documents, the report said, citing sources in the know.

In doing so, they tried to uncover information on how the billionaire is moving his money around, it added.

Searching the property in New York, FBI agents were looking for documents related to Gracetown Inc., the company that has managed property tax payments on a Greenwich Village townhouse linked to the Russian businessman since 2013, the report noted.

Deripaska acknowledged at the time of the raids that he has ties to the properties being searched in New York and Washington, but said they belonged to his relatives.