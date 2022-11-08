UrduPoint.com

FBI Sets Up Stations To Monitor Meddling In US Midterm Elections - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 12:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The FBI has deployed stations for monitoring possible foreign meddling in the midterm elections to US Congress in a redoubled effort to tighten voting security, US media reported on Tuesday.

Midterm elections are taking place in the US on Tuesday, along with elections to 36 state governor offices.

According to the NBC news channel, the FBI set up meddling tracking offices in its Washington, D.C.

headquarters and 56 regional offices throughout the country. They will be run by a special task force as well as the criminal investigation division, cyber division and counter-terrorism division.

The FBI is concerned over possible foreign interference with US elections specifically by Russia, China and Iran, the broadcaster said.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested in the midterm elections.

