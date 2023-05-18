UrduPoint.com

FBI Silencing Whistleblowers By Suspending, Revoking Their Security Clearances - Report

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 07:49 PM

The FBI tried to silence employees who sought to speak against misallocation of resources, abuse and politicization within the law enforcement agency by revoking their security clearances, a new US House Judiciary Committee report revealed on Thursday

"In several instances... the FBI weaponized the security clearance adjudication process to silence employees who fight against the politicized 'rot' within the FBI leadership. Because a security clearance is necessary to work at the FBI, revoking or suspending an agent's security clearance effectively indefinitely suspends the agent and leaves the agent to languish in an unpaid purgatory," the report said.

Whistleblower testimony makes it clear that the FBI decided to get rid of unwanted employees, the report added, referring to the cases of Stephen Friend, Marcus Allen and Garret O'Boyle.

Friend was suspended without pay after his testimony about the FBI's behavior and tactics during the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"The FBI retaliated against Friend after he expressed concerns about how DVE (domestic violent extremism) cases were being labeled and managed, the excessive force used in apprehending January 6 subjects, and for making protected disclosures to Congress," the report said.

The FBI also suspended Allen's security clearance for simply performing his duties - conducting case-related research using open-source news articles and videos - and sending the information to his task force colleagues, the report added.

In addition, the FBI suspended O'Boyle without pay after he made disclosures and expressed concerns to Congress; his security clearance was suspended as well, according to the report.

