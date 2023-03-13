FBI Supplemental Report Lists 10,840 Incidents, 12,411 Victims of Hate Crimes in 2021

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Monday that a new supplemental report on hate crimes in the United States in 2021 listed 10,840 incidents and 12,411 victims

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Monday that a new supplemental report on hate crimes in the United States in 2021 listed 10,840 incidents and 12,411 victims.

"While the NIBRS (National Incident-Based Reporting System) 2021 hate crime data set reported 7,262 incidents and 8,673 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity, the supplemental hate crime dataset reports involve 10,840 incidents and 12,411 related offenses," the FBI said in a press release.

Nearly 65% of the victims were targeted because of their race, ethnicity or ancestry, while nearly 16% were targeted because of the offenders' sexual orientation bias, according to the release.

More than 14% of the victims were targeted because of their religion, the release also said.

Only 3.2% were targeted because of the offenders' gender identity bias, the release added.

Out of the 8,327 hate crime offenses classified as "crimes against persons" in the report, 43.2% concerned intimidation, 35.5% involved simple assault and 20.1% were aggravated assault, according to the release.