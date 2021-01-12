FBI Supporting Local Law Enforcement Ahead of Possible Armed Protests in US - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The FBI is providing support to state, local and Federal law enforcement agencies ahead of possible armed protests that may soon occur throughout the United States, the FBI said in a statement to Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that the FBI is warning that armed protests are being planned in all 50 US state capitals in the final days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

"The FBI is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve," the statement said on Monday. "Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property."