UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Supporting Local Law Enforcement Ahead Of Possible Armed Protests In US - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:00 AM

FBI Supporting Local Law Enforcement Ahead of Possible Armed Protests in US - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The FBI is providing support to state, local and Federal law enforcement agencies ahead of possible armed protests that may soon occur throughout the United States, the FBI said in a statement to Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that the FBI is warning that armed protests are being planned in all 50 US state capitals in the final days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

"The FBI is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve," the statement said on Monday. "Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property."

Related Topics

United States January May FBI Media All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

4 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

4 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

5 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

4 hours ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

4 hours ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.