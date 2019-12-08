FBI Suspects Florida Naval Base Shooting Was 'Act of Terrorism' - Agent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working under the presumption that the recent shooting at Pensacola naval air base in Florida was an act of terrorism, an FBI special agent said Sunday.

"We are, as we do in most active shooter investigations, work[ing] with the presumption that this was an act of terrorism," Rachel Rojas, who is in charge of the Jacksonville Field Office, told a press conference.