FBI Takes 2 Individuals Into Custody In Twitter Hack - Assistant Special Agent In Charge

Sat 01st August 2020 | 01:00 AM

FBI Takes 2 Individuals Into Custody In Twitter Hack - Assistant Special Agent in Charge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken two individuals into custody for their alleged involvement in breaching high-profile accounts on Twitter to carry out a cryptocurrency scam, FBI San Francisco Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani said in a statement on Friday.

"As of today, the FBI and our partners have taken two individuals into custody," the statement said. "They are facing either federal or state criminal charges, including computer intrusion, fraud, money laundering, wire fraud, and identity theft."

The Justice Department said in a separate statement that three individuals have been charged in connection to the Twitter hack, including a teenager in the state of Florida who is believed to be the mastermind of the attack.

More Stories From World

