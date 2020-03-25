FBI Takes Down a Russian-Based Cyberplatform for Alleged Hacking - Justice Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The FBI shut down a Russian-based cyber platform that had sold $17 million in products and services it had hacked from US companies and individuals, the US Department of Justice said in a news release.

"A Russian-based cyber platform known as DEER.IO was shut down by the FBI today, and its suspected administrator - alleged Russian hacker Kirill Victorovich Firsov - was arrested and charged with crimes related to the hacking of US companies for customers' personal information," the release said on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said DEER.IO was a Russian-based cyber platform that allowed criminals to purchase access to cyber storefronts on it and then their criminal products or services.

"DEER.IO started operations as of at least October 2013, and claimed to have over 24,000 active shops with sales exceeding $17 million. The platform was shut down pursuant to a seizure order issued by the Southern District of California Court," the release said.

According to a Federal complaint, DEER.IO virtual stores offered for sale a variety of hacked or compromised US and international financial and corporate data, personally identifiable information and compromised user accounts from US companies, the release added.