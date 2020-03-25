UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Takes Down A Russian-Based Cyberplatform For Alleged Hacking - Justice Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 03:20 AM

FBI Takes Down a Russian-Based Cyberplatform for Alleged Hacking - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The FBI shut down a Russian-based cyber platform that had sold $17 million in products and services it had hacked from US companies and individuals, the US Department of Justice said in a news release.

"A Russian-based cyber platform known as DEER.IO was shut down by the FBI today, and its suspected administrator - alleged Russian hacker Kirill Victorovich Firsov - was arrested and charged with crimes related to the hacking of US companies for customers' personal information," the release said on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said DEER.IO was a Russian-based cyber platform that allowed criminals to purchase access to cyber storefronts on it and then their criminal products or services.

"DEER.IO started operations as of at least October 2013, and claimed to have over 24,000 active shops with sales exceeding $17 million. The platform was shut down pursuant to a seizure order issued by the Southern District of California Court," the release said.

According to a Federal complaint, DEER.IO virtual stores offered for sale a variety of hacked or compromised US and international financial and corporate data, personally identifiable information and compromised user accounts from US companies, the release added.

Related Topics

Russia Sale October Criminals FBI From Million Court Hacking

Recent Stories

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

1 hour ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

2 hours ago

Ministry of Interior: Wearing masks is necessary o ..

2 hours ago

India in 21-day lockdown

4 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

4 hours ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.